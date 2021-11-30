Defying gravity ... again: 'Wicked' will return to Chicago

Broadway in Chicago announced "Wicked" will return to Chicago in fall 2022 for an extended run. This photo is from the 2013 Broadway production of the ever-popular musical. Courtesy of Joan Marcus

"Wicked," the blockbuster musical whose initial Chicago run grossed more than $200 million, breaking box office records, will return to Chicago next fall, Broadway in Chicago announced.

Based on Gregory Maguire's prequel to L. Frank Baum's "The Wizard of Oz," the Tony Award-winning tuner by composer/lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book writer Winnie Holzman chronicles the friendship of onetime school chums Elphaba and Glinda, who became wicked and good witches made famous by Baum's classic tale.

The musical's first, sit-down Chicago run concluded in 2009 after 3½ years and more than 1,500 performances.

This latest North American tour will run Sept. 28 through Dec. 4, 2022, at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago.

Tickets are currently available for groups of 10 or more at (312) 977-1710 or groupsales@broadwayinchicago.com. Information on individual ticket sales will be available at a later date. See broadwayinchicago.com.