Feder: Janet Davies debuts showbiz podcast

The stellar Janet Davies, who covered Chicago's entertainment scene with authority and style for 37 years at ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, is back on the beat with her own weekly podcast.

"Broadway and Beyond with Janet Davies" just launched on Apple Podcasts and soon will appear on other platforms.

"Now that entertainment is roaring back, I have the opportunity to take my over four decades (yikes!) of reporting experience and focus on long-form interviews with creatives," she said. "Please check it out if you love performance, if you love Chicago and if you are curious what people really want to say after they do a short news sound bite."

The premiere spotlights changes at The Second City, including interviews new executive producer Jon Carr and 109th revue director Anneliese Toft.

