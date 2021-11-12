Do the time warp at the Des Plaines Theatre with Barry Bostwick

COURTESY OF 20TH CENTURY FOXThe Des Plaines Theatre will screen "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" on Nov. 26 with a special appearance by Barry Bostwick. The cult classic starred Tim Curry, center, as the outrageous Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

Fans of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" will be doing the time warp later this month during a Des Plaines Theatre screening of the cult classic -- and an appearance by star Barry Bostwick -- in commemoration of the film's 45th anniversary.

Bostwick will attend the screening at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines.

In the film, Bostwick's straight-laced Brad and his good-girl girlfriend Janet (Susan Sarandon) seek help after their car breaks down from the mysterious Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), who's preparing to introduce his latest creation, Rocky, to his oddball house guests.

Audience members are encouraged to dress up as "Rocky Horror" characters and bring props (newspapers, party hats, toilet paper) as fans did during the 1980s as part of interactive, late-night screenings of the film.

Tickets range from $39 to $89, with a VIP meet-and-greet option available for $75. Call (630) 962-7000 or see desplainestheatre.com.