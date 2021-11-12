 

Do the time warp at the Des Plaines Theatre with Barry Bostwick

  • COURTESY OF 20TH CENTURY FOXThe Des Plaines Theatre will screen "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" on Nov. 26 with a special appearance by Barry Bostwick. The cult classic starred Tim Curry, center, as the outrageous Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

    COURTESY OF 20TH CENTURY FOXThe Des Plaines Theatre will screen "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" on Nov. 26 with a special appearance by Barry Bostwick. The cult classic starred Tim Curry, center, as the outrageous Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

  • Barry Bostwick

    Barry Bostwick Associated Press, 2019

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 
Updated 11/12/2021 6:58 PM

Fans of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" will be doing the time warp later this month during a Des Plaines Theatre screening of the cult classic -- and an appearance by star Barry Bostwick -- in commemoration of the film's 45th anniversary.

Bostwick will attend the screening at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines.

 

In the film, Bostwick's straight-laced Brad and his good-girl girlfriend Janet (Susan Sarandon) seek help after their car breaks down from the mysterious Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), who's preparing to introduce his latest creation, Rocky, to his oddball house guests.

Audience members are encouraged to dress up as "Rocky Horror" characters and bring props (newspapers, party hats, toilet paper) as fans did during the 1980s as part of interactive, late-night screenings of the film.

Tickets range from $39 to $89, with a VIP meet-and-greet option available for $75. Call (630) 962-7000 or see desplainestheatre.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 