Feder: Lake Zurich's Lisa Fielding hosts new WBBM Newsradio podcast

Growing up in Lake Zurich, Lisa Fielding always thought of herself as a "theater kid." Now a top-rated afternoon news anchor and reporter at WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, she's never lost touch with the performing arts.

Starting the week of December 6, Fielding will put it all together as host of "Backstage Chicago," a new weekly podcast on the local arts and cultural scene for the Audacy all-news station.

"Lisa will get a first look at pre-Broadway rehearsals, explore the latest art exhibitions, talk to the artists and creators who are finally back to work, and experience Chicago's long-awaited return to live, in-person performances," Jay Zawaski, managing editor of podcasts and multimedia at WBBM Newsradio, told me.

For Fielding, who attended Lake Zurich High School before going on to Bradley University, it's a welcome new role.

"I loved dance and drama, and my parents used to take us to shows at the Lincolnshire Marriott, plays at the Steppenwolf and I remember one magical night at the Auditorium Theater where I saw "Cats" for the first time," she recalled. "They were one-inch dots on the stage and we had a giant pole blocking most of our view -- my dad didn't buy into the expensive seats -- but it still solidified my love and fascination with live performance and theater."

