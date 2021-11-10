Great America's winter season will include 3 million holiday lights

Six Flags Great America will allow guests to drive their cars through the park as part of its special winter season again this year. Courtesy of Six Flags Great America

Six Flags Great America's Holiday in the Park will be without roller coaster rides in favor of a new star attraction: more than 3 million twinkling lights.

This will be the fourth time the park has hosted a winter season with special live entertainment and decorations. This year will be the park's most illuminated effort yet; last year the park boasted 2.5 million holiday lights.

While the big name roller coasters will be, as officials put it, in hibernation until spring, several family-friendly attractions such as the double-decker Columbia Carousel will be in operation.

And for the second straight year, guests will have the option to gaze at the lights from the comfort of their cars.

Unlike on walk-through days, guests in their cars will not be allowed to freely move about the park. Drivers will be directed through a park route to see the decorations and be entertained by performers as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus. The circuit will wind through 12 themed areas.

The traditional Holiday in the Park experience will feature photo opportunities with costumed characters, including Santa Claus. There will also be seasonal treats and activities, including cookie decorating, s'mores fire pits and places to write letters to Santa.

The Holiday in the Park Lights Drive-Thru Experience will begin Dec. 3 and run select nights through Jan. 9. The traditional, on-foot Holiday in the Park will begin Nov. 26 and run on weekends and select weeknights through Dec. 30.

Tickets to the park start at $24.99 for a one-day pass and $59.99 for a season pass. Tickets for both ways to experience Holiday in the Park went on sale Tuesday at the Six Flags Great America website, sixflags.com/greatamerica/events/holiday-in-the-park-lights.