Feder: Lite FM turns on Christmas music Wednesday

WLIT 93.9-FM will flip to holiday music around-the-clock -- starting Wednesday at 4:05 p.m. It will run through the end of the year.

You may still be digging into the leftover Halloween candy, but WLIT 93.9-FM is ready to start the Christmas season.

For the 21st consecutive year, the iHeartMedia adult contemporary station will flip to holiday music round-the-clock -- starting Wednesday at 4:05 p.m. It will run through the end of the year.

The earliest they've flipped the switch was November 2 in 2006 and 2007. Last year's launch was November 6.

"As Chicago's Christmas music station, 93.9 Lite FM is ready to spread holiday cheer, joy and hope across Chicagoland by playing everyone's favorite Christmas tunes," said Mick Lee, program director and afternoon host.

To kick off the holiday format, Lee will be joined Wednesday by Lite FM morning host Melissa Forman, midday host Robin Rock and longtime mascot Edison the Reindeer for two hours of commercial-free holiday music.

Matt Scarano, president of iHeartMedia Chicago, said he was proud of the 21-year tradition as Lite FM "shares one of the best presents of the season with our listeners as Chicago's Christmas music station."

It's also a guaranteed ratings bonanza for the company.

In the Nielsen Audio survey released Monday, Lite FM ranked fourth overall with a 4.6 percent audience share and a cumulative weekly audience of 1,265,900.

• For more Chicago media news, go to robertfeder.com.