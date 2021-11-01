'Bachelor Live On Stage' coming to Rosemont next year
Posted11/1/2021 5:30 AM
Bachelor Nation members, mark your calendars: "The Bachelor Live On Stage" tour will stop at the Rosemont Theatre in March.
Former bachelorette and podcaster Becca Kufrin will host the party featuring cast members from recent seasons of "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise" interacting with select audience members.
The show condenses a season of the unscripted dating show into one evening where audience members have a say in who gets the final rose.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 5, for the 8 p.m. show scheduled for March 25.
For more information and tickets, see bachelorliveonstage.com or rosemonttheatre.com.
