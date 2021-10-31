Kevin Costner helps give Des Plaines Theatre a Hollywood opening

Ron Onesti is president and CEO of Onesti Entertainment, the company running the city-owned Des Plaines Theatre. Courtesy of Onesti Entertainment

A large crowd turned out Sunday for the first concert at the newly renovated Des Plaines Theatre. Courtesy of Onesti Entertainment

Kevin Costner performs with his band, Modern West, on Sunday in the first show at the renovated Des Plaines Theatre. Courtesy of Onesti Entertainment

In a star-studded premiere fitting of its glamorous makeover, the renovated Des Plaines Theatre opened Sunday with a performance by Kevin Costner and his Modern West band.

The historic art deco theater had been shuttered in February 2014 due to a host of city code violations.

In 2018, the city struck a deal to purchase the facility for $1.3 million and embarked on a three-year, $6.7 million plan to rejuvenate the theater and bring it back to its original splendor. About a year later, the city reached an agreement with Onesti Entertainment Corp., which runs the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, to operate the theater.

Tonight, the theater plays host to Paul Anka. Other upcoming shows include Kenny Wayne Shepherd (Nov. 5), The Orchestra, featuring former members of ELO (Nov. 6), Amy Grant (Nov. 7) and ABBA Mania (Nov. 11).