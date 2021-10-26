Coldplay adds second Soldier Field show for next May

Coldplay announced a second show at Soldier Field Sunday, May 29, going on sale this Friday. Courtesy of James Marcus Haney

Coldplay's atmospheric new "Music of the Spheres" album has the British foursome making a second Chicago appearance as part of its globe-trotting "Music of the Spheres World Tour" next spring.

After the first show -- Saturday, May 28, at Chicago's Soldier Field -- sold out, the British foursome announced on Tuesday the addition of a second performance at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 29.

Opener H.E.R. will join the band for both appearances.

Tickets for the newly added concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at ticketmaster.com. Prices were not available as of publication.