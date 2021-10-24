Halloween happenings: Frights and fun await at seasonal events this week

Owner Mike Warren and Brittain's Car Wash will hold their "Tunnel of Terror" haunted fundraising car wash Wednesday through Saturday in Elgin. It's $20 for their premium wash in addition to scares and special effects. $5 from each wash goes to Food for Greater Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2020

Halloween week is here, and this year, there are many ways to celebrate across the suburbs. Here are just some of the many options.

Pier Pumpkin Lights: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Don a costume and explore a variety of pumpkin pop-up installations, jack-o'-lantern towers, glowing light displays and more. A Scavenger Hunt app will be available. Free. navypier.org.

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24; 6-11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28; 5-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Family-friendly shows and attractions during the daytime hours; haunted houses, scary shows and roaming monsters at night. Tickets start at $39.99. sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Witches and Wizards of Woodstock: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. All-ages event featuring the magical talking hat, the Loyola University Quidditch squad, a fantasy-themed trivia contest, scavenger hunts, music, games, crafts, shopping, food and more. witchesandwizardsevent.com.

Trunk-or-Treat: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Wesley United Methodist Church parking lot, 14 N. May St., Aurora. Food, games and more. Prize for best-decorated trunk. (630) 896-1033 or wesleyumcaurora.org/.

Halloween Happening: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 320 W. Jackson Ave., Naperville. Children 10 and younger can play Halloween games and win prizes. Costumes are encouraged. Free. napervilleparks.org/halloweenhappening.

Trick-or-Treat on Main Street: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, on Main Street, Bangs Street and Route 176, Wauconda. Trick-or-treat at downtown businesses, plus live performances, a haunted house, pet costume contest, carved pumpkin contest, vendors, games; police, fire and public servant displays; Scooby Doo car and characters and more. waucondachamber.org.

Warren Special Recreation Association Trunk-or-Treat: 1-2 p.m. or 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, in the Warren Township Center Parking Lot C. WSRA partners with local businesses and groups to hand out treats from the trunks of cars, buses and vehicles. Masks required. $2 per trick-or-treater. Register at warrenspecialrec.org.

Zombie Apocalypse Laser Tag: 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, and Friday though Sunday, Oct. 29-31, at The Forge: Lemont Quarries, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Live-action Tactical Laser Tag experience set in a post-apocalyptic world where a zombie outbreak has run rampant. Tickets cost $40. forgeparks.com/forge-fear.

Little Park of Horrors: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, and Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 28-31, at Wing Park, 1010 Wing St., Elgin. This spooky drive-through event features horror props with lighting and audio effects. Enter on McClure Avenue only. $10 per vehicle. Tickets must be purchased in advance at cityofelgin.org/2422/Little-Park-of-Horrors.

Downtown Trick-or-Treat: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Trick-or-treat at participating downtown merchants. Free. downtownmountprospect.com.

Geneva's Downtown Trick-or-Treating: 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. Kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costume and trick-or-treat at businesses with signs displayed in their door or window. Free. geneva.il.us.

Trick-or-Treat with Pirate Pete Festival: 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, in the stadium at Palatine High School, 1111 N. Rohlwing Road, Palatine. Games, activities, displays and trick-or-treating for kids younger than 10, who must be accompanied by an adult. Costumes encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled. (847) 755-1600 or adc.d211.org/Domain/8.

Terror in the Timbers: 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 28-30, at Camp Big Timber, 37W955 Big Timber Road, Elgin. Take a haunted ride through the woods to see scenes of gore and horror. New this year is a pumpkin haunt walk through the woods of Camp Big Timber. Timed tickets at terrorinthetimbers.com.

Adults Night Out, The Great Pumpkin Glow: 6:30-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2200 N. Cannon Drive, Chicago. Enjoy a live DJ, multiple bars throughout the zoo and special animal chats at this after-hours event. No kids or crowds. Proceeds benefit Lincoln Park Zoo. $15-$30. lpzoo.org.

Trick-Or-Treat Through Downtown Long Grove: 2-5 p.m. Friday, Oct 29, in downtown Long Grove. Trick-or-treat at participating businesses. longgrove.org/festivals/halloweentown/.

Halloween Handout: 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in downtown Crystal Lake. Businesses with an orange Halloween Handout flyer will be handing out treats to costumed kids 12 or younger. Free. downtowncl.org/.

Fall Fest: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Warrenville Park District, 3S260 Warren Ave., Warrenville. Costume parade at 6 p.m., plus games, crafts, inflatables, a petting zoo, a character meet and greet, live music and concessions. Kids' activities require a $5 wristband. warrenvilleparks.org/.

Scary clowns wait in the shadows at Brittain's Car Wash during their "Tunnel of Terror" haunted fundraising car wash Wednesday through Saturday in Elgin. Employee Victor Martinez was the man behind the mask. - Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2020

Brittain's Tunnel of Terror car wash: 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, October 29-30, at Brittain's Car Wash, 1572 Larkin Ave., Elgin. An evil circus of creepy clowns, goblins, spirits and lost souls have taken over the car wash, which will be slowed down so passengers can experience the special effects. It's $20 per wash, with $5 going to the The Boys & Girls Club of Elgin. brittainscarwash.com/.

Halloween Costume Party: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Brothers' Field, 344 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Fred Astaire Dance Studio-Long Grove will host a Halloween Costume Party. Free. brothersfieldlonggrove.com/.

Boo at the Zoo: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30-31, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. The zoo is decked out in Halloween decor for this non-scary, kid-friendly Halloween event that includes trick-or-treating and costume contests for children and adults. Admission is $4 for residents, $4.75 for nonresidents, and free for kids 1 and younger and U.S. military with ID. dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo/.

Monster Mash Dance Party: 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Fishel Park, off Grove Street, Downers Grove. Kids 3½ to 9 can learn dance moves to classic spooky Halloween songs and go on a candy hunt around Fishel Park. Children must be accompanied by an adult. $10 for residents, $15 for nonresidents. Register at dgparks.org/.

Costumes are encouraged for the DuPage Children's Museum's Pumpkin Palooza, which returns Saturday, Oct. 30. - Courtesy of DuPage Children's Museum

Pumpkin Palooza: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at DuPage Children's Museum, 301 N. Washington St., Naperville. Parents and kids can dress up and try their hand at science activities like catapulting gourds and more. $15; $14 seniors. Advance reservations required. (630) 637-8000 or dupagechildrens.org.

BatFest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in downtown Batavia. Trick-or-treating from 10 a.m. to noon, a pumpkin roll, Halloween parade, costume contest, pet costume contest, pumpkin-carving contest, performances, games and more. (630) 761-3528 or downtownbatavia.com/event/batfest/.

Olivia Fluder, then 3, of Batavia trick-or-treats during the 2019 BatFest in Batavia. - Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2019

Trunk or Treat: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Gary United Methodist Church parking lot, 224 N. Main St., Wheaton. Treats will be handed out from the trunks of decorated vehicles. garychurch.org/.

Business Trick-or-Treat: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in downtown Grayslake. Children can trick-or-treat at participating businesses. grayslakechamber.com/.

Geneva Commons Inclusive Halloween Event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Geneva Commons, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Features sensory-friendly and allergy-friendly activities for kids and parents. Costumes are encouraged. Free. shopgenevacommons.com/event/join-us-for-our-halloween-experience/.

Halloween Costume Pet Parade: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at 78 S. Lasalle St., Aurora. Alive Aurora will host its first Halloween Costume Pet Parade. Free hot dogs, food vendors, pet treats, tattoos, art activities, petting zoo, pumpkin-decorating contest, photo booth, costume contest, face painting and more. $25 per pet and their family. alivecenter.org/.

Pet Costume Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in downtown Long Grove. Begins with a complimentary dog agility training session. The parade steps off at 12:30 p.m. and winds through downtown. A pet costume contest is at 1:15 p.m. Free to enter and watch. All dogs must remain leashed. longgrove.org.

Slightly Spooky Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Navy Pier in Chicago. Features a screening of "Hocus Pocus" at 11 a.m., circus acts from the Actors Gymnasium, free ax throwing, a costume contest at 3 p.m. at Margaritaville, Harry's Halloween Dog Costume Contest at 3:30 p.m. at Harry Caray's, Seadog Haunted tours and the Offshore Halloween Costume Party at 8 p.m. at the Offshore Rooftop. navypier.org.

Trunk-or-Treat: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Naperville Covenant Church, 1150 Hobson Road, Naperville. Trick-or-treating, food trucks, music and games for all ages. napercov.org/.

Downtown Aurora Trick-or-Treat: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in downtown Aurora. Trick-or-treat at participating businesses. Free. auroradowntown.org/.

Trick-or-Treat Trail: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Red Hawk Park, 651 W. St. Charles Road, Carol Stream. Kids up to age 13 can trick-or-treat around Red Hawk Park and take part in games and activities. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required by Friday, Oct. 29. $8 for residents, $12 for nonresidents. Walk-up registrations accepted if space is available. csparks.org/.

Trunk-or-Treat: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the West Chicago Public Library, 118 W. Washington St., West Chicago. Costumes are encouraged for trunk-or-treating in the library's parking lot. Free. wcpld.info/.

Arlington Heights Trunk-or-Treat: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Melas Park, Arlington Heights. Costumes are encouraged for this trunk-or-treat. Registration required. ahpd.org/events/20211030/.

Wheaton Illinois Haunted Halloween Flea Market: 3-11:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Dress up for a costume contest and go shopping for antiques and more. $9; free for kids 12 and younger with a paid guardian. (715) 526-9769, zurkopromotions.com or dupagecountyfair.org.