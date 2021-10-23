Hayden Christensen to reprise role of Anakin Skywalker in new series

Hayden Christensen visits the Empire State Building in celebration of New York Comic Con on Oct. 8 in New York. Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Hayden Christensen will reprise the role of Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader, in "Ahsoka," the latest "Star Wars" live-action series from Lucasfilm and Disney+, multiple sources told The Hollywood Reporter, which reported the news Friday.

Rosario Dawson will star as the fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi Knight survivor popular on the animation side of "Star Wars" who made her live-action debut in the second season of "The Mandalorian."

Christensen will also reprise his role in the upcoming show "Obi-Wan Kenobi," in which his former costar, Ewan McGregor, will star, the Reporter and Daily Mail reported.

Plot details are being kept secret, but longtime Dave Filoni, who has worked on several "Star Wars" projects, is writing the series and is executive producer along with Jon Favreau, the Reporter said.

It is unclear how Skywalker, or for that matter Vader, will figure into "Ahsoka," which, like "Mandalorian," is set five years after the events of "Return of the Jedi" and therefore after Vader's death, the Reporter said.

Christensen famously played the future Vader in 2002's "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" and 2005's "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith."