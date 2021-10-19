Paramount Theatre revises its 2022 Bold Series at renovated Copley Theatre

The Paramount Theatre in Aurora has revised its inaugural Bold Series of four productions planned for the renovated 165-seat Copley Theatre located at 8 E. Galena Blvd.

The Paramount Theatre in Aurora has completed its $2 million renovation of the North Island Center, which features the 165-seat Copley Theatre at 8 E. Galena Blvd. Paramount Theatre has also revised its inaugural Bold Series of four productions for the 2022 season. Courtesy of Paramount Theatre

The Paramount Theatre's 2020 plans to launch its new four-show Bold Series at the intimate Copley Theatre in Aurora were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now a revised Bold Series has been announced for 2022 at the 165-seat theater, which is located within the $2 million-renovated North Island Center at 8 E. Galena Blvd. (across the street from the Paramount Theatre).

The previously announced "A Streetcar Named Desire" and "Rabbit Hole" have been dropped from the Bold Series. Replacing them are a more recent Pulitzer Prize-winning play and a world premiere drama that grew out of the Paramount Theatre's new play development program called The Inception Project.

Lynn Nottage's "Sweat" (March 9-April 24) is the inaugural production. This 2017 Pulitzer Prize winner explores how friendships fray in a Rust Belt factory town in the face of promotions, rumored layoffs and other issues.

Next up is Robert Askins' dark 2015 Broadway comedy "Hand to God" (May 25-July 10), about a young Christian teen who falls under the thrall of a satanic and violent puppet.

The 2015 Tony Award-winning musical "Fun Home" (Aug. 3-Sept. 18) by composer Jeanine Tesori and playwright Lisa Kron is next. This adaptation of Alison Bechdel's 2006 graphic memoir is about her path to becoming a lesbian cartoonist and her relationship with her closeted father.

Closing out the season is "BULL: a love story" (Oct. 5-Nov. 20, 2022) by Nancy García Loza. Previously presented online in January 2021, the play is about an ex-con who returns to his unrecognizable old Chicago neighborhood. Laura Alcalá Baker directs the live stage premiere.

Bold Series subscriptions go on exclusive presale to Paramount's Broadway Series subscribers and donors on Nov. 1. Bold Series packages go on sale to the general public on Nov. 29. Four-show subscriptions range from $134-$148 in a "buy two shows, get two shows free" offer.

The Copley Theatre also plays host to a run of "The Second City's Holiday Revue: It's a Wild, Wacky, Wonderful Life" from Nov. 26 to Dec. 23. Tickets to that show are already on sale.

Face masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required to attend Paramount Theatre and Copley Theatre performances.

For more information, call (630) 896-6666 or visit paramountaurora.com.