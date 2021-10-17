Music review: K-pop ENHYPEN's debut album is a joyful delight

"Dimension: Dilemma" by ENHYPEN (BELIFT)

ENHYPEN takes its own advice seriously. Track "Go Big or Go Home" could very well describe the K-pop group's attitude to its first studio album, "Dimension: Dilemma." Its understated musical vibe belies its flawlessness and impact.

The septet's highly anticipated first full record (they have already released two very well-received EPs in the last 10 months) will delight with its carousel of well-executed genres. The eight tracks move easily between rock, some R&B and hip-hop, with a little garage thrown in, all underscored by very smooth pop and electro.

Lead single "Tamed-Dashed" is a New Wave track reworked for modern sensibilities underscored by an exhilarating EDM-synth bass that takes the listener on a journey. "Upper Side Dreamin'" goes electro funk with an earworm of a hook that treads a nostalgic path while "Just a Little Bit" is a pleasant ballad that slows down the pace of the album only for "Go Big or Go Home" to pick right up with its irresistible house beat.

"Blockbuster," which gets a little assist from Yeonjun of TXT, is all about dreaming big, feeling big and rocking out to some dramatic hip-hop and rock beats. "Attention, please!" ups the album's cool factor with some alternative rock credentials, a distorted guitar and some heart-thumping 808 bass.

ENHYPEN have crafted a joyful musical journey whose only failing is that it leaves you wanting more. But maybe perfection is best consumed in minuscule doses.