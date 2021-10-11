Tickets on sale Friday for Reba McEntire's 2022 Rosemont show

Country artist Reba McEntire is bringing a three-part entertainment blast to fans with a new release, livestreaming show and a spring concert tour with tickets going on sale Friday, Oct. 15.

The release, the three-part box set "Revived Remixed Revisited," dropped on Friday and features new spins on fan-favorites along with some of McEntire's most beloved tracks.

She'll be playing some of those songs for a special Amazon Music livestreaming event at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, hosted by country-pop singer Jessie James Decker. Fans can tune in at Amazon Live on desktop, mobile, Fire tablet, or via the Amazon Shopping App on Fire TV.

McEntire is also bringing her live stage show across the country in early 2022, heading to the Chicago area for a Saturday, March 19, stop at Rosemont's Allstate Arena. The country superstar with be joined by breakout singer and pianist Reyna Roberts.

Tickets -- which run from $25 to $159.50 -- go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at ticketmaster.com.