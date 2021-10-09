Adele gives a 30-second sneak preview of her next song

Grammy winner Adele appeared on Instagram Live on Saturday to share a sneak preview of her upcoming track "Easy on Me" off her forthcoming album.

Adele played a 30-second clip from the yet-to-be-released tune, which features the heartbreaking lyrics, "There ain't no gold in this river that I've been washing my hands in forever / I know there is hope in these waters but I can't bring myself to swim when I am drowning in this silence / Baby, let me in."

Adele has yet to formally reveal the details for fourth album, Yahoo reported, but many speculate that the title is "30," after the year in which she wrote much of the music, in keeping with the titles of her previous three albums "19," "21" and "25."

As for the topic of her new album, Adele is diving into a particularly challenging time in her life, the report says: Her 2019 split from former husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares her son Angelo.

She told Vogue this month of the end of the relationship, "I was just going through the motions and I wasn't happy. Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It's really important to me."