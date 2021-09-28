Sun sets on Arlington Alfresco, ahead of Harmony Fest setup

The last night of Arlington Alfresco for the 2021 season was held Tuesday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Fencing and equipment for Arlington Alfresco will be taken down, but downtown Arlington Heights streets will remain closed for Harmony Fest on Friday and Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Diners enjoyed the final night of Arlington Alfresco in downtown Arlington Heights Tuesday, ahead of setup for Harmony Fest this weekend. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Restaurant-goers enjoyed comfortable fall temperatures in the 60s Tuesday evening as the sun set on downtown Arlington Heights' outdoor dining zone for the 2021 season.

The last dinner service Tuesday night marked the formal end of Arlington Alfresco for the year. The concept initially was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic in the summer of 2020.

Though diners will no longer be able to eat within the rights of way of Vail Avenue and Campbell Street, many of the downtown eateries will still offer outdoor dining on their patios. Meanwhile, village staff will be spending Wednesday and Thursday removing fencing and equipment from Alfresco and setting up for the inaugural Harmony Fest this weekend.

The Friday and Saturday fest, modeled off the former Mane Event and Taste of Arlington Heights previously held in August, will feature 18 local restaurants serving food and drink, and two entertainment stages.