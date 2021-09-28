'Mickey's Search Party' heading for Rosemont with return of Disney on Ice
Updated 9/28/2021 3:46 PM
Mickey Mouse will lead a who's who of beloved Disney characters when Disney on Ice returns to the Allstate Arena this winter.
"Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party" will be in Rosemont for 18 performances Jan. 20-23 and Feb. 3-6.
Tickets, which start at $15, are on sale now at www.DisneyOnIce.com for Disney On Ice Preferred Customers. They go on sale to the general public Oct. 5.
The show, which features multilevel production numbers, follows Mickey and his pals as they use Captain Hook's treasure map to track down Tinker Bell. Characters from "Frozen," "Coco," "Toy Story," "The Little Mermaid" and other Disney movies will be featured.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.