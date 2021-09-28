'Mickey's Search Party' heading for Rosemont with return of Disney on Ice

"Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party" will be at Rosemont's Allstate Arena for 18 performances this winter. Courtesy of Feld Entertainment

Mickey Mouse will lead a who's who of beloved Disney characters when Disney on Ice returns to the Allstate Arena this winter.

"Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party" will be in Rosemont for 18 performances Jan. 20-23 and Feb. 3-6.

Tickets, which start at $15, are on sale now at www.DisneyOnIce.com for Disney On Ice Preferred Customers. They go on sale to the general public Oct. 5.

The show, which features multilevel production numbers, follows Mickey and his pals as they use Captain Hook's treasure map to track down Tinker Bell. Characters from "Frozen," "Coco," "Toy Story," "The Little Mermaid" and other Disney movies will be featured.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place.