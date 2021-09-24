Long Grove Apple fest off to a sweet start

Dumpling House cook Angelika Adlowa prepares some fresh potato pancakes during the first day of the Long Grove Apple Fest Friday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Patti Huntington of Roselle, center left, enjoys some fresh applesauce during the first day of the Long Grove Apple Fest Friday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The sweet sounds of the Sam Fizio Trio carried through the sun-kissed air Friday during the first of the three-day Long Grove Apple Fest.

Robert Park Coffin Road was the center of the attention as people enjoyed sampling the food and visiting the vendors.

"We come here every year and we just love it," said Patti Huntington of Roselle as she enjoyed some potato pancakes and fresh apple sauce from the Dumpling House.

The festival is known for apple treats including pies, doughnuts, caramel-dipped and candied apples, apple wine and sangria. It also features local artisans, a carnival and more.

Apple Fest continues from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and wraps up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 308 Old McHenry Road, in Long Grove.

Music continues Saturday with 7th heaven at 5 p.m., Charlie Foxtrot at 7 p.m. and Libido Funk Circus at 9 p.m.

ARRA plays at 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5, and a three-day pass is $10. Tickets are available online or at the gate. longgrove.org/festivals/apple-fest.