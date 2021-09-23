Widescreen: Didn't get to that secret Metallica show at Metro? Netflix has you covered.

Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo, Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield brought Metallica to the Metro in Wrigleyville on Monday. Associated Press

That surprise Metallica show at Metro on Monday sure was great, wasn't it?

OK, OK, I didn't go either. I couldn't get to Wrigleyville from the suburbs in time for a ticket as the line snaked its way down Clark Street and around the corner. (Also, I had debilitating back pain that morning. Talk about an "I'm too old for this" moment.)

But Netflix can soothe our collective FOMO, as both big-screen offerings starring the metal legends are currently streaming on the small screen.

"Some Kind of Monster" is the 2004 documentary about what was then the biggest band in the world falling apart -- bassist Jason Newsted gets the boot, frontman James Hetfield goes to rehab -- and then coming back together to record their most derided album, "St. Anger." It's a shockingly honest and surprisingly funny portrait of a band in crisis whose happy ending is still unfolding almost two decades later.

James Hetfield performs "Master of Puppets" in "Through the Never," a hybrid concert and fantasy film. - Associated Press

Released in IMAX theaters in 2013, "Through the Never" is a career-spanning concert film augmented by fantasy sequences featuring a roadie (Dane De Haan) facing down post-apocalyptic warriors in the mean streets of ... Edmonton? The dramatic segments don't make much sense, but the band's performance is the reason to watch; the setlist includes all three title tracks from their '80s masterpieces, "...And Justice For All," "Master of Puppets" and "Ride the Lightning."

Bonus track: The "Classic Albums" episode on Metallica's self-titled 1991 smash, known better as "The Black Album," is streaming for free on Tubi. See the band break down their biggest hits ("Enter Sandman," "Nothing Else Matters," "Sad But True") at the mixing board alongside producer Bob Rock, who changed Metallica's sound forever. We can argue some other time over whether that was a good thing.

• Sean Stangland is an assistant news editor whose favorite band awarded a $25,000 grant to College of Lake County in July. It's the third year in a row the college has benefited from the Metallica Scholars Initiative for students studying in career and technical programs.