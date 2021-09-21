Rat Pack, Michael Jackson tribute shows returning to Rosemont

The Rat Pack is Back show featuring a re-creation of the legendary outfit's performances in Las Vegas, will return to the Rosemont Theatre in January 2022. Courtesy of Gehrig Peterson

The Rat Pack is Back will bring its re-creation of the legendary group's performances at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas to the Rosemont Theatre on Friday, Jan. 28.

The show features portrayals of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin singing all their hit songs, with some extra Rat Pack antics thrown in. The performance comes to Rosemont every year, but missed 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets prices start at $35, with limited VIP meet-and-greet tickets available for $150.

Also announced Tuesday, MJ LIVE starring Jalles Franca returns to the Rosemont Theatre on Saturday Jan. 29. Opening the 7:30 p.m. show will be the popular Chicago pop band Hello Weekend!

MJ LIVE is a Michael Jackson tribute concert featuring hits including "Bad," "Billie Jean," "Beat It," "Dangerous," and more, as well as a special flashback to the Jackson 5.

Tickets start at $27.50, with limited VIP meet-and-greet tickets available for $150.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday at www.rosemonttheatre.com, www.ticketmaster.com or at the theater box office.

To enter the shows, ticketholders must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test taken less than 72 hours prior to the show.