Ms. Lauryn Hill's Ravinia show Saturday is postponed, but the Fugees are back

Ms. Lauryn Hill has postponed her Sept. 25 Ravinia Festival performance to 2022. Refunds will be issued to ticketholders. Associated Press

Rapper and songwriter Ms. Lauryn Hill has canceled her Saturday, Sept. 25, Ravinia Festival appearance because of a scheduling conflict, the Highland Park outdoor venue announced Tuesday.

Instead, she'll be coming to town in November with the recently released Fugees reunion, celebrating the 25-year anniversary of the alternative hip-hop trio's Grammy Award-winning album "The Score."

The Fugees, who have not played together in 15 years, launch the world tour with a secret pop-up show in New York Wednesday before commencing on the rest of the 11-date tour.

Ticketholders for the Ravinia concert will receive refunds automatically, and presale details will be sent out for early purchase of the band's Tuesday, Nov. 2, performance at the United Center. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at ticketmaster.com.

Hill is also donating a portion of the proceeds from the Fugees show to Ravinia Festival's Reach Teach Play programs, bringing music appreciation and education to budding artists throughout the Chicago area.