Monster Jam ready to rev up Allstate Arena in February
Updated 9/21/2021 3:51 PM
Monster Jam will roll back to Rosemont in February.
Tickets for the Rosemont Monster Jam Arena Championship Series Central are available now in a presale and open to the general public on Sept. 28. The event is Feb. 25 to 27 at the Allstate Arena.
Tickets start at $15. Fans can receive a presale code when they sign up to be a Monster Jam Preferred Customer at www.monsterjam.com. The Monster Jam Pit Party will be held on Saturday and Sunday of the run, and fans can meet favorite drivers and see the trucks up close.
