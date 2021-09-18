Oktoberfest raises money for Palatine charities

Die Musikmeisters play traditional German polkas Friday at the Rotary Club of Palatine Foundation's Oktoberfest. John Starks | Staff Photographer

The Rotary Club of Palatine Foundation's Oktoberfest opened Friday and continues through the weekend. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Despite the rain, the annual Rotary Club of Palatine Foundation Oktoberfest filled a parking lot in downtown Palatine Friday night.

Clad in lederhosen, Die Musikmeisters, a traditional German band from Chicago, opened the fundraiser by playing bouncy polkas as families found their spot among the dozens of tables and pitchers of beer at the corner of Smith and Slade streets.

Saturday's festivities will start at noon and include a police dog demonstration from the Palatine Police Department, balloon art and a performance from the Palatine High School band.

Other musical acts will start at 3:30 p.m. and play until 11:45 p.m. The bands will start at noon on Sunday, and the festival will end at 6 p.m.

Money raised is given to Palatine charities and international humanitarian services projects.