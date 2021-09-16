Kevin Costner to perform at Des Plaines Theatre's reopening

Kevin Costner & Modern West will perform at the Des Plaines Theatre on Halloween. Courtesy of Onesti Entertainment

The historic Des Plaines Theatre announced movie star Kevin Costner and his Modern West band will bring their "Tales from Yellowstone" tour to the venue's grand reopening Oct. 31.

Onesti Entertainment President and CEO Ron Onesti began restoring the 1925 vaudeville theater in 2019. It originally was set to reopen Oct. 1, but a series of construction issues caused the postponement, according to a news release.

The performance is sentimental for Onesti because he credits Costner with inspiring him to follow his dreams in the theater business.

In the first week of its reopening, the theater will host Paul Anka, Amy Grant and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, among others, the news release said.

Tickets for Costner's concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at oshows.com. Anyone who purchased tickets for the theater's Oct. 1 reopening night can use those tickets for the rescheduled show.