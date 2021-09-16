6 suburban pumpkin patches that offer more than just your next jack-o'-lantern

Starting Sept. 18, families can cheer on racing pigs on weekends at Didier Farms in Lincolnshire. Daily Herald file photo, 2017

There's so much more to do at popular suburban pumpkin patches than just picking a pumpkin to carve and eventually compost. Most locations offer kid-friendly activities such as carnival-style games or racing pigs.

Here are six pumpkin patches where families can really make a day of it. Check website for hours.

Stades Farm and Market, McHenry

The Shades of Autumn fall festival at Stades Farm and Market in McHenry will have dozens of activities for children and families including petting zoos, hay bale climbing, a giant sandbox and a 2-acre corn maze. And for $5 you can take 10 shots from the farm's special apple cannons.

Shades of Autumn runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in September, and Fridays through Sundays in October, from Saturday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Oct. 31, at 3709 Miller Road in McHenry. Tickets are $20 and $15 for people age 65 and older. A season pass is $50.

Info: (815) 675-6396 or stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch, Pingree Grove and South Barrington

The South Barrington location was established in 1972 and the Goebbert family added the Pingree Grove location in 1985. Both have animals, mazes, wagon rides, pig races and more. The Pingree Grove location also has an apple orchard and the South Barrington location is where the massive fiberglass pumpkin and mascot "Happy Jack" resides.

Goebbert's Fall Festival runs now through Sunday, Oct. 31, at 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove, and 40 W. Higgins in South Barrington. Tickets are $12.99 on weekdays; $16.99 on weekends and Columbus Day. $11.99 seniors; and free for kids ages 2 and younger.

Info: (847) 464-5952 or goebbertspumpkinpatch.com for Pingree Grove and (847) 428-6727 or goebbertspumpkinfarm.com for South Barrington.

Kuipers Family Farm, Maple Park

Admission to Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park includes one free pick-your-own pumpkin as well as a host of activities. There's a corn maze, tractor train, playground and more.

The Pumpkin Farm season is now open at 1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park. Tickets for weekdays are $19.99 online and $21.99 at the gate. On weekends and Columbus Day, the tickets are $22.99 online and $24.99 at the gate. Tickets for seniors and military personnel are $14.99 on weekdays and $16.99 on weekends. Children 2 and under may enter for free but will not receive a free pumpkin.

Info: (815) 827-5200 or kuipersfamilyfarm.com.

Adults and kids alike can get in on the racing fun during Abbey Farms Pumpkin Daze in Aurora. - Daily Herald file photo, 2015

The nonprofit family-fun Abbey Farms boasts that it's home to Kane County's largest corn maze at 12 acres. There's also a craft beer and wine tent for adults and attractions for young ones, including a mountain of tires to climb.

Pumpkin Daze runs Wednesday through Sunday and Columbus Day, from Saturday, Sept. 18, to Sunday, Oct. 31, at 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. Tickets are $14 weekdays; $18 weekends and holidays; free for kids 2 and under.

Info: (630) 966-7775 or abbeyfarms.org.

Picking the perfect pumpkin is one of many kid-friendly activities at Didier Farms in Lincolnshire. - Daily Herald file photo, 2017

It's free to enter Didier Farms to check out pumpkins and other fall options, but rides require tickets. There are camel and pony rides, a big burlap sack slide and pig races on the weekends and Columbus Day.

Didier's Pumpkinfest runs Saturday, Sept. 18, through Sunday, Oct. 31, at 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire.

Info: (847) 634-3291 or didierfarms.com/pumpkinfest.

Siegel's Cottonwood Farm, Lockport

More than 35 attractions await visitors to Siegel's Cottonwood Farm in Lockport for Pumpkin Fest this year. Chief among them is the 10-acre corn maze, which this year will be Super Mario Bros themed. There's also a huge mountain slide, carnival-style games and even spooky attractions including a ghost town railroad and haunted house.

Pumpkin Fest runs from Saturday, Sept. 25, to Sunday, Oct. 31, at 17250 Weber Road, Lockport.

Tickets are $19.95 online and $25.95 at the gate.

Info: (815) 741-2693 or ourpumpkinfarm.com.