St. Patrick's in St. Charles to celebrate 170th with outdoor Mass, picnic

It's hard to believe that in a few months it will have been 30 years since St. Patrick's Church in St. Charles celebrated the opening of what it called at that time its Mission Church off Crane Road.

It represented the second church campus for the parish, which has now had its roots in the city for 170 years with its downtown church at 400 Cedar St., across from Lincoln Park.

Parishioners and friends will celebrate that 170th birthday with a 5 p.m. outdoor Mass, followed by a parish picnic from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in Lincoln Park. Food trucks, a beer garden and live music will be part of the fun.

This parish has so much history, from the days of long-term pastor Father Robert Carse to the tense moments when Father Thomas Dempsey was among hostages in Lebanon in 1985, but came home safely to an outdoor Mass in Lincoln Park.

It all adds up to plenty of reflection and celebration for St. Patrick Church.

A Geneva touch:

Two Geneva musicians are enjoying plenty of success with their band the Flying Buffaloes out of Nashville.

Tommy Leland Cantwell and Brandon Cantwell will be close to home when they play a gig at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Carol's Pub in Chicago.

Family and friends are likely to make their way to this establishment at 4659 N. Clark St. to check out the latest music from this "alternative country" band.

I spoke to the Cantwell brothers last week and will have more to share about their musical journey next week.