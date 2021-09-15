Goodman's Robert Falls announces retirement after more than 30 years

Tony and Joseph Jefferson Award-winning director Robert Falls announced he will step down as Goodman Theatre's artistic director next summer following the 2021-2022 season. Courtesy of Goodman Theatre

A force in Chicago theater, on Broadway and internationally for more than 30 years, Goodman Theatre artistic director Robert Falls announced Wednesday he will step down next summer at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.

"After what has been a thrilling and rewarding journey, I feel it's time for us both to move on to new adventures. For me, a new chapter of professional opportunities awaits -- including creative projects I've previously been unable to accept," said the Tony and Joseph Jefferson Award winner in a prepared statement. "I love this theater with all my heart; it's been an artistic home, and it will be a bittersweet departure."

Falls expressed gratitude for members of Goodman's artistic collective, fellow theater artists, Goodman staff, trustees and audience members saying, "it's been a joyous experience to have been part of this wild and wonderful Chicago theater community that I have watched grow and flourish over these past decades, and I look forward to continuing to work and collaborate with my friends and colleagues here and throughout the country."

Falls, who earned a Tony for directing 1999's "Death of a Salesman" starring his late, longtime collaborator Brian Dennehy, will helm two productions during Goodman's 2022-2023 season, which will be announced early next year.

"I am also indebted to my producing partner, Roche Schulfer (Goodman's executive director), whose passionate belief in my vision, and that of all the artists who have worked at the theater has been both deeply appreciated and moving," Falls said.

Among Goodman's achievements during Falls tenure are 150 world or American premieres, construction of a state-of-the-art theater complex and the establishment of the artists collective, which included Dennehy and whose current members include: Chuck Smith, Mary Zimmerman, Rebecca Gilman, Henry Godinez, Dael Orlandersmith, Steve Scott, Regina Taylor, Henry Wishcamper and Kimberly Senior.