Best Bets: Lyric Opera crowns a new 'Macbeth'

Former St. Charles resident Sondra Radvanovsky makes her role debut as Lady Macbeth in Sir David McVicar's new production of Verdi's "Macbeth" for the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Shakespearean tragedy

Former St. Charles resident Sondra Radvanovsky makes her role debut as Lady Macbeth in Verdi's "Macbeth" at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. The new production by Scottish director Sir David McVicar starts a six-peformance run this weekend at 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. $39-$319. Sung in Italian with projected English translations; proof of vaccination required. (312) 827-5600 or lyricopera.org. 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, and Thursday, Sept. 30; 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, Sunday, Oct. 3, and Wednesday, Oct. 6; and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9

Trucking around

See famed trucks such as the Grave Digger do all kinds of tricks when Monster Jam returns to the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $25-$70. (847) 635-6601 or allstatearena.com. 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19

Lambs Farm commemorates 60th Anniversary on the Farm with a weekend family event featuring music from 60s tribute band The Rockets, barrel train rides, inflatables, crafts, games, a vendor showcase, a lucky draw raffle and more at 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville. $8; $15 kids. (847) 362-4636 or lambsfarm.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19

Dancing back

The Lumber Center for the Performing Arts welcomes guests back indoors via an Open House and a performance by the dance troupe L-Theory Collective at College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Free, but advance tickets required. (847) 543-2300 or clcillinois.edu/events. Open House: Noon to 4 p.m.; dance performance: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18

Movement moment

Celebrate National Dance Day on Saturday with a free performance of "Space to Move," which promises to show off the new Sybil Shearer Studio within Ragdale's Studio House of Dance and Music at 1230 N. Green Bay Road, Lake Forest (parking at Lake Forest City Hall, 220 E. Deerpath Road). Free, but registration is required. (847) 234-1063, ragdale.org or morrisonshearer.org. 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 (rain date is 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19)

Violinist Tessa Lark is the guest soloist with the Chicago Sinfonietta for the concert "New Folk" in Naperville and Chicago. - Courtesy of Lauren Desberg

Violinist Tessa Lark is a guest soloist with the Chicago Sinfonietta for a "New Folk" concert featuring Liszt's "Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2," Michael Torke's "Sky" and William Dawson's "Negro Folk Symphony." Saturday's performance is at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, $49-$62. Monday's concert is at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, $22-$101. (312) 284-1554 or chicagosinfonietta.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in Naperville; 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, in Chicago

He's back

Catch up with comedian Ron White as he's finally allowed to fulfill his twice-delayed standup show at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $45. (Tickets purchased for postponed 2020 dates on April 3 and Sept. 19 will be honored.) (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18

The influential text- and message-driven artist Barbara Kruger is featured in the new exhibit "THINKING OF YOU. I MEAN ME. I MEAN YOU." It opens Sunday at the Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. $25; $19 seniors and students; free for kids 13 and younger; discounts available for Illinois and Chicago residents. (312) 443-3600 or artic.edu. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday, Sept. 19 through Jan. 24