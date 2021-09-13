Three Dog Night to howl again at Genesee Theatre in Waukegan

Michael Allsup plays guitar in the rock band Three Dog Night, which returns to the Chicago area for a concert at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Friday, Dec. 17. Daily Herald File Photo

Three Dog Night, a band famed for such song hits as "Mama Told Me (Not to Come)," "Shambala" and more, is returning to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan.

The concert is set for 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, when you can expect to hear plenty of Top 40 hits from the 1970s.

Tickets are $45.50-$85.50 and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17. An online presale with the code word GENESEE runs from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, through 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

For more information, call (847) 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com.