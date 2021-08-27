William Shatner among celebrities scheduled for Wizard World Chicago's return
Updated 8/27/2021 1:10 PM
Wizard World Chicago returns to Rosemont in October with a slew of celebrities from fantasy, sci-fi and other pop culture franchises.
William Shatner ("Star Trek"), Chicago native Michael Rooker ("The Walking Dead"), Matthew Lewis (the "Harry Potter" film franchise), Katie Cassidy ("Arrow") and Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman") are just a few of the stars set to make appearances on one or more days.
The convention, which will soon be renamed FAN EXPO, runs from Friday through Sunday, Oct. 15 to 17, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Single-day tickets start at $39.99; multiday VIP packages start at $179.99. For a full schedule of events and celebrities, visit wizardworld.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.