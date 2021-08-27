William Shatner among celebrities scheduled for Wizard World Chicago's return

Michael Rooker of AMC's "The Walking Dead" is set to appear at the 23rd Wizard World Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Courtesy of Gene Page/AMC

Actor William Shatner of "Star Trek" fame is scheduled to appear at the 23rd Wizard World Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Associated Press file photo, May 2018

Wizard World Chicago returns to Rosemont in October with a slew of celebrities from fantasy, sci-fi and other pop culture franchises.

William Shatner ("Star Trek"), Chicago native Michael Rooker ("The Walking Dead"), Matthew Lewis (the "Harry Potter" film franchise), Katie Cassidy ("Arrow") and Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman") are just a few of the stars set to make appearances on one or more days.

The convention, which will soon be renamed FAN EXPO, runs from Friday through Sunday, Oct. 15 to 17, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Single-day tickets start at $39.99; multiday VIP packages start at $179.99. For a full schedule of events and celebrities, visit wizardworld.com.