Ravinia, Writers Theatre among suburban arts centers receiving COVID relief funds
Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Writers Theatre in Glencoe and The Improv Playhouse in Libertyville are among North suburban arts and cultural businesses set to receive more $13 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the Small Venue Operators Grant.
U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, a Deerfield Democrat representing Illinois' 10th District, on Friday announced the relief funds which will help save and create jobs in the arts and entertainment sector.
Ravinia received a $10 million grant. Writers Theatre received $891,839, Improv Playhouse received $175,228 and Lake Forest's Citadel Theatre received $107,397. Lincolnshire's Capitol International Productions -- which produces fairs, festivals, boat and sport shows and other themed events -- received $424,303, while Wheeling's Korean Cultural Center of Chicago received $146,515.
The SVOG was established in December 2020 as part of the American Rescue Plan to keep businesses afloat and workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.