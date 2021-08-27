Ravinia, Writers Theatre among suburban arts centers receiving COVID relief funds

The Writers Theatre in Glencoe received nearly $900,000 in coronavirus relief funds. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Writers Theatre in Glencoe and The Improv Playhouse in Libertyville are among North suburban arts and cultural businesses set to receive more $13 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the Small Venue Operators Grant.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, a Deerfield Democrat representing Illinois' 10th District, on Friday announced the relief funds which will help save and create jobs in the arts and entertainment sector.

Ravinia received a $10 million grant. Writers Theatre received $891,839, Improv Playhouse received $175,228 and Lake Forest's Citadel Theatre received $107,397. Lincolnshire's Capitol International Productions -- which produces fairs, festivals, boat and sport shows and other themed events -- received $424,303, while Wheeling's Korean Cultural Center of Chicago received $146,515.

The SVOG was established in December 2020 as part of the American Rescue Plan to keep businesses afloat and workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.