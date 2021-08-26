R.I.P. Charlie Watts: Four Rolling Stones shows you can stream right now

Charlie Watts joined the Rolling Stones in 1963 and served as the legendary band's drummer for 58 years before his death Tuesday at age 80.

Here are four full concert films you can watch right now to celebrate Watts' legacy:

'Totally Stripped'

A documentary that features largely acoustic live and studio performances that were included on the 1995 album "Stripped." Highlights include my favorite versions of "Street Fighting Man" and "Dead Flowers," and a brief glimpse at a very famous fan in attendance for one of the filmed concerts: Jack Nicholson. Free on Peacock, Tubi, Vudu.

'Shine a Light'

A 2008 concert film shot at the Beacon Theatre in New York by Martin Scorsese, who has used the Stones' music in at least four of his films. (My favorite: "Can't You Hear Me Knocking" playing over an extreme close-up of Joe Pesci's manic mob enforcer in "Casino.") The setlist includes a guest appearance by Chicago blues legend Buddy Guy on Muddy Waters' "Champagne & Reefer." Hulu, Paramount+.

'Gimme Shelter'

The famous 1970 documentary about the Stones' infamous 1969 show at Altamont Speedway in California. An audience member carrying a gun was stabbed to death by one of the Hells Angels bikers hired to run security for the free concert. HBO Max, Criterion Channel.

'The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus'

A most curious 1968 performance that was not seen by the public until 1996. Performing under a colorful big top, the Stones' short appearance at the end of this 65-minute film isn't even the highlight of a show that also includes The Who playing their multipart epic, "A Quick One While He's Away." (You may recognize it as the song from the revenge montage in "Rushmore.") John Lennon, Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix Experience drummer Mitch Mitchell join Stones guitarist Keith Richards for a rendition of The Beatles' "Yer Blues"; Yoko Ono joins the group one song later and screams her heart out. Digital purchase on iTunes.