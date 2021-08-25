Writers Theatre celebrates its 30th anniversary season with two world premieres

Writers Theatre announced it will resume live, in-person performances in December, which marks the start of the company's four-show, 30th anniversary season.

The season begins Dec. 9 with "Dishwasher Dreams," a bio-drama by comedian Alaudin Ullah chronicling a family's journey from colonial India to modern-day Hollywood. Directed by Chay Yew and produced in association with Hartford Stage, the play is about a Los Angeles comedian on the verge of success who returns to New York to help his immigrant family through a crisis.

That's followed on March 3, 2022, by the premiere of "Wife of a Salesman," Eleanor Burgess' "Death of a Salesman"-inspired drama about an imagined meeting between Willy Loman's wife Linda and his Boston mistress. Burgess' examination of marriage and duty is produced in cooperation with Milwaukee Repertory Theater.

The next production is Gracie Gardner's "Athena," a coming-of-age story that chronicles the relationship between two 17-year-old fencers competing in the national championship who transition from competitors to confidants. The production runs May 5 to July 17, 2022.

The world premiere of "Pearl's Rollin' with the Blues," which concludes Writers' season, runs June 23 to July 24, 2022. The musical revue by award-winning singer/actress Felicia P. Fields and director Ron OJ Parson is about a woman born to sing the blues.

Performances take place at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. Classic subscriptions range from $160 to $240. A pay-as-you-go membership is $35 per ticket plus a $60, one-time membership fee. An "upfront" membership is available for $200. See writerstheatre.org or call (847) 242-6000.