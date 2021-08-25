Spotlight: Marriott Theatre's summer concert series concludes with a tribute to Elvis

In concert at Marriott

Marriott Theatre's summer concert series, produced in cooperation with Artists Lounge Live, concludes this weekend with "Elvis My Way." The tribute to the King of Rock stars Brandon Bennett, who previously channeled Elvis Presley in Chicago's production of "Million Dollar Quartet."

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $55. COVID-19 precautions include mandatory masking. (847) 634-0200 or artistsloungelive.com.

Mike Toomey returns to the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights. -

Stand-up comedian and WGN-TV veteran Mike Toomey returns to the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in two weeks to kick off the theater's indoor 2021-2022 season. He's joined by fellow comedians Hari Rao and John Da Cosse.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $30. Face masks required. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com.

In other news

• Shattered Globe Theatre has extended the application deadline for its Global Playwright Series through Tuesday, Aug. 31. The GPS is a new play development initiative that pairs BIPOC, LGBTQIA, neurodiverse and writers with disabilities with the theater for a fully produced production of the new work. The two selected playwrights will be announced in the fall. Each receives initial compensation of $500. See sgtheatre.org/gps for submission guidelines.

• Rivendell Theatre hosts its annual Blue Jean Ball fundraiser from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Bridge 410, 410 N. Paulina St., Chicago. A celebration of Rivendell's 25th anniversary, the evening includes food, drinks, and a silent and live auction. General admission tickets are $125, VIP admission is $175. Attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of the event. See rivendelltheatre.org.

• Haven announced its 2021-2022 season will begin Oct. 28 with a "Rocky Horror Picture Show (A Shadowcast Extravaganza)" during which actors will perform along with a screening of the 1975 cult classic. That's followed on July 12, 2022, by "Get Out Alive," a new interdisciplinary musical by actor/artist/activist Nikki Lynette that recounts her experiences with abuse, sexual assault and suicide. Next up is "Save Face" (summer 2022), a short science fiction/coming-of-age film by artistic director Ian Damont Martin about a young Black boy in a world whose inhabitants presume all people of color are extinct. Performances will take place at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Membership packages range from $7 to $25 per month. See havenchi.org.

• A combination of in-person and online performances will make up Congo Square Theatre's 2021-2022 season. It begins Thursday, Sept. 9, with a streaming, audio production titled "The Clinic." A nod to old-school radio soap operas, the four-installment series is about a doctor who makes a life-altering discovery. That's followed by the theater's sketch comedy show "Hit 'em on the Blackside." Part one webisodes begin in October, part two webisodes begin in May. A live, in-person, family-friendly Festival on the Square + Vision Benefit (location to be determined) takes place Feb. 3-5, 2022. It includes staged readings along with dance and music performances. The season concludes with a showcase of stories about Black lives titled "What to Send Up When It Goes Down" (March 10-April 24, 2022, location TBD). See congosquaretheatre.org.

• Dubbing its hybrid 2021-2022 season "Resilience," the Chicago Childrens' Theatre resumes in-person, indoor performances Nov. 20 with "The Beatrix Potter Holiday Holiday Tea Party," featuring adaptations of the author's children's stories. The premiere of "Leonardo and Sam," produced in cooperation with Manual Cinema and adapted from Mo Willems' story about a monster who tries to be scary but isn't, begins performances Jan. 29, 2022. Next up is the premiere of "Carmela Full of Wishes" (April 23-May 22, 2022), adapted from Matt de la Peña's book about a birthday girl who tries to come up with the perfect wish. Virtual productions include the puppet performance of "The Relocation of Nokwsi," running Oct. 11 through Nov. 11. Set during the establishment of the Bureau of Indian Affairs during the 1950s and 1960s, it is about a young Native American man relocated from his ancestral home to Chicago where he endures homesickness, pollution and racism. The season also includes the virtual production of "This Ability" (Dec. 3-Jan. 3, 2022), about an autistic child, a deaf child and a blind child who help authorities locate an internationally famous cat who escapes from O'Hare International Airport. In-person performances take place at 100 S. Racine Ave., Chicago. See chicagochildrenstheatre.org.

• Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre commences its four-show 2021-2022 season on Sept. 24 with a revival of Jason Robert Brown's "Songs for a New World," a song cycle chronicling the experiences of people facing crises. That's followed by "8-Track" (Dec. 3-Jan. 23, 2022), a revue of 1970s hits by artists including Marvin Gaye, The Carpenters, Barry Manilow, The Bee Gees, The Doobie Brothers and others. Next up is the Chicago-area premiere of the off-Broadway tuner "Who's Your Baghdaddy, or How I Started the Iraq War" (March 11-May 22, 2022), a satire inspired by true events involving CIA agents, an Iraqi informant and a weapons inspector. The season concludes with a 50th anniversary revival of "Godspell" (June 10-July 31, 2022), the pop musical based on the Gospel of St. Matthew. Performances take place at the Howard Street Theatre, 721 Howard St., Evanston. Season subscriptions range from $99 to $169. Theo Ubique requires all audience members be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 this season. Photo ID and proof of vaccination (including photos or photocopies) required at the door. (773) 347-1109 or theo-u.com.