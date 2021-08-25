Cat in the Hat, Horton await when 'Dr. Seuss Experience' opens this fall in Chicago

The immersive, multisensory "Dr. Seuss Experience" opens Oct. 8 at Water Tower Place in Chicago. Courtesy of Kilburn Live and Dr. Seuss Enterprises

The chapeau-wearing Cat is among the characters Dr. Seuss fans will greet during the Chicago run of "The Dr. Seuss Experience," opening Oct. 8 at Water Tower Place. Courtesy of Kilburn Live and Dr. Seuss Enterprises

Fans of all ages can experience the world of children's author Theodor Geisel in a new way when the immersive, multisensory "Dr. Seuss Experience" opens Oct. 8 at Water Tower Place in Chicago.

The "Seuss-tacular spectacle" takes visitors inside nine beloved Dr. Seuss books, allowing them to interact with memorable characters from "Horton Hears a Who," "The Lorax" and "The Cat in the Hat," among others.

Coproduced by Dr. Seuss Enterprises and the entertainment company Kilburn Live, the exhibition consists of rooms devoted to individual stories. The Chicago incarnation of the show -- which premiered in Toronto in 2019 and played Houston, Texas, earlier this year -- includes new Seuss-inspired optical illusions and an original piece by artist Michael Murphy, of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

State and Chicago COVID-19 precautions will be in effect, organizers said.

Ticket registration is underway. Patrons who register in advance will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on Sept. 7. three days before ticket sales open to the general public on Sept. 10. To register or for more information, see experienceseuss.com.