Alley Art Festival returning to Aurora on Saturday

The 11th annual Alley Arts Festival in Aurora runs from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at three locations downtown. Courtesy of Downtown Aurora

The 11th annual Alley Art Festival is set to be staged at three locations around downtown Aurora from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The grass-roots art festival features more than 65 artists, live musicians and food vendors. Locations include to the Water Street Mall, with an expansion to the nearby riverwalk, Millennium Plaza on Stolp Avenue, and Gallery 1904 at 1 E. Benton St.

"We're placing the artists in wide-open public spaces downtown to allow for social distancing," Aurora Downtown manager Marissa Amoni said. "It'll provide a flow through the core of downtown while also including the business district in the eventful day."

The festival is sponsored by Aurora Downtown and the city of Aurora.

Alley Art Festival maps are available online at auroradowntown.org, while a full artist and venue lineup is available at alleyartaurora.com.