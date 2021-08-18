Kanye announces next week's 'Donda' Soldier Field show

Kanye West announced his return to Soldier Field next week with a listening event for his upcoming album "Donda." Associated Press

Chicago rapper Kanye West is coming back to town next week, and he's bringing his new album with him.

Sort of.

His long-awaited "Donda" has breezed through two release dates so far, with no recent updates. But Kanye announced on his Instagram Wednesday he'll be treating fans to a peek when he stages "The 'Donda' Album Experience" at 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Soldier Field.

Details on the upcoming performance are slim, but tickets for the show go on sale at noon Friday, Aug. 20, at ticketmaster.com.