Kanye announces next week's 'Donda' Soldier Field show
Updated 8/18/2021 2:09 PM
Chicago rapper Kanye West is coming back to town next week, and he's bringing his new album with him.
Sort of.
His long-awaited "Donda" has breezed through two release dates so far, with no recent updates. But Kanye announced on his Instagram Wednesday he'll be treating fans to a peek when he stages "The 'Donda' Album Experience" at 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Soldier Field.
Details on the upcoming performance are slim, but tickets for the show go on sale at noon Friday, Aug. 20, at ticketmaster.com.
