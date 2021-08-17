Several suburban theaters are going to require patrons to show proof of vaccination

Paramount Theatre in Aurora was among the first to require patrons have COVID-19 vaccination. A growing list of theaters is joining in. Courtesy of Paramount Theatre

Marriott, First Folio, Writers, Northlight, Oil Lamp, BrightSide and Williams Street Repertory in the suburbs are among the growing coalition of Chicago-area theaters requiring patrons to wear masks and be vaccinated, or provide a negative COVID test certification, to attend indoor performances.

They join Aurora's Paramount Theatre, which last month introduced its policy requiring theatergoers show proof of COVID vaccination to be admitted to its revival of "Kinky Boots," which begins previews Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The League of Chicago Theatres on Tuesday announced more than 65 performing arts venues and organizations -- including Broadway in Chicago, Goodman, Steppenwolf, Greenhouse Theater Center, the Auditorium and Harris theaters, the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance, Lyric Opera, Old Town School of Folk Music and Joffrey Ballet -- will implement the policy by Sept. 1.

Other theaters will set their own COVID-19 protocols, according to a spokeswoman for the league, which represents more than 200 theaters and organizations

Developed in consultation with public health officials, the protocols will be reviewed regularly and may be extended or relaxed "if the science dictates," according to the league.

Because specific protocols might vary by venue, patrons should check the theater's website for guidance. In general, to attend an indoor performance coalition members require patrons be masked, fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine and show proof of vaccination and identification upon entering. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose vaccine.

At venues where negative COVID-19 tests are accepted, patrons may provide results of a COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time. These requirements apply to children under 12 and people with medical conditions or closely held religious beliefs that lead them to decline vaccination.

Additionally, participating theaters require patrons to wear masks during performances and while inside the venue.