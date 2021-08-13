Libertyville Days brings excitement back
Updated 8/13/2021 7:39 PM
mwelsh@dailyherald.com
Festival fun has returned to downtown Libertyville after a more than yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Libertyville Days, which started Thursday in Cook Park and runs through Sunday, features a carnival, games, food and live entertainment.
Charlie Gannegger, 11, of Libertyville walked away from the milk bottle game with a huge stuffed animal, winning it in two throws.
"It's great," he said as he described the festival. "It's nice that they could finally do it since last year they couldn't."
Saturday's parade will step off at 10 a.m., with former Mayor Terry Weppler as the grand marshal.
This year's festival theme is "Let's Give It a Shot," with a focus on honoring community heroes.
