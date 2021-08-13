Libertyville Days brings excitement back

Libertyville High School's dance teams provide some of the entertainment Friday at Libertyville Days. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

The Ferris wheel at Libertyville Days towers over the water tower. The festival runs through the weekend at Cook Park. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Charlie Gannegger, 11, of Libertyville won a giant stuffed animal with $10 and some throwing skills on Friday at Libertyville Days. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

mwelsh@dailyherald.com

Festival fun has returned to downtown Libertyville after a more than yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Libertyville Days, which started Thursday in Cook Park and runs through Sunday, features a carnival, games, food and live entertainment.

Charlie Gannegger, 11, of Libertyville walked away from the milk bottle game with a huge stuffed animal, winning it in two throws.

"It's great," he said as he described the festival. "It's nice that they could finally do it since last year they couldn't."

Saturday's parade will step off at 10 a.m., with former Mayor Terry Weppler as the grand marshal.

This year's festival theme is "Let's Give It a Shot," with a focus on honoring community heroes.