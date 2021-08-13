Experts: Keeping trees healthy prevents them being uprooted during storms

A tree was uprooted at Scott Lane and Scott Court near Crystal Lake after Tuesday night's storms. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Two trees are down at the McVearry residence on Scott Lane near Crystal Lake after Tuesday night's storms. The trees damaged a portion of the home and two cars. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Clearing out the broken branches and uprooted trees in the wake of recent storms might prompt suburban homeowners to reconsider the wisdom of having the woody perennials surrounding their homes.

Not that eliminating them entirely is much of an option, says Tom Day, an arborist with the Davey Tree Expert Company in Wheeling.

"People love to have trees," he said. They increase property value, cool your home, ease flooding, block wind and entice birds and wildlife.

The key to keeping them upright, especially during violent weather, is to keep them healthy. As Day points out, unhealthy trees have fewer natural defenses to storms.

"If you've got a healthy tree, that's pretty safe," said Julie Janoski, plant clinic manager for the Morton Arboretum in Lisle.

Keeping trees irrigated helps, says Janoski, who recommends watering trees weekly, especially in the middle of a drought.

Applying a slow trickle of water from a garden hose to the roots about once a week "gives the tree a much needed drink," said Day.

Not getting enough water can stress trees, lowering their defenses against disease and insect infestations, which makes their root systems unstable, he said. Trees with unstable root systems are more likely to be uprooted during high winds, Day added.

He also recommends planting varieties native to Illinois such as oak, hickory and maple.

Besides ensuring tree health, the best precaution a homeowner can take is to develop a long-term relationship with an arborist, said Janoski, who recommends hiring professionals to prune mature trees every five to seven years, and more frequently for younger trees.

When it comes to disposing of uprooted trees, Janoski urges homeowners to tread carefully.

It's fine to cut up a branch laying in the middle of the yard, Janoski said, but "if the tree is anywhere close to a power line, leave it for the professionals."

"A homeowner standing on a ladder with a chain saw is recipe for a disaster," Janoski said.

Day concurs. He says fallen trees can sustain tension in the branches. A homeowner may successfully chain saw a branch or two, but the third branch may release that tension, which can cause a saw to bounce back and injure the homeowner.

"If you don't know what you're dealing with, make sure you call an arborist," Day said.