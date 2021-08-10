Rosemont's Wizard World superhero convention will get a new (not-so-secret) identity in 2022

This year's edition of Wizard World Chicago, the annual celebration of pop culture at Rosemont's Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, will be the last -- but fear not, only the name is going away, not the artists, celebrities and costumes.

Starting in 2022, the event that began in 1972 as the Chicago Comic Con will be known as Fan Expo Chicago. according to a news release from Fan Expo HQ. That company has acquired the Rosemont convention and five other Wizard World events.

"We're looking forward to getting to know the local community, learn what they're looking for, and raise the bar," said Fan Expo HQ President, Aman Gupta, in a news release. "Personally, I'm eager to contribute to the incredible legacy of the Chicago event, the second-oldest comic event in North America, and restore it to its former glory and beyond."

The acquisition brings Fan Expo's roster of pop culture conventions to 17, a number the company says makes it the largest producer of such events in the world.

Tickets for Wizard World Chicago, running Oct. 15-17 in Rosemont, are available now at wizardworld.com. The show's lineup of guests and events is coming soon.