 

David Sedaris returning to Paramount Theatre in Aurora

  • Author and raconteur David Sedaris will return to the Paramount Theatre in Aurora on Monday, Nov. 29.

    Author and raconteur David Sedaris will return to the Paramount Theatre in Aurora on Monday, Nov. 29. Courtesy of Ingrid Christie

  • Author and raconteur David Sedaris will read new essays and answer questions at his Nov. 29 show at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

    Author and raconteur David Sedaris will read new essays and answer questions at his Nov. 29 show at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. Courtesy of Jenny Lewis

 
Scott C. Morgan
 
 
Updated 8/9/2021 4:11 PM

David Sedaris is returning to the Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

The best-selling author and raconteur, famed for books like "Calypso," "Me Talk Pretty One Day" and "Naked," is set to appear at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29.

 

Sedaris will read new essays, take part in a Q&A session and do a post-show book signing. Sedaris' latest book, "The Best of Me," was released in fall 2020.

At the moment, the Paramount Theatre will require all patrons to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination at the time of this performance.

Tickets are $54 and $64 and will go on sale to the general public Friday, Aug. 13. For information, visit davidsedarisontour.com and paramountaurora.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 