David Sedaris returning to Paramount Theatre in Aurora

Author and raconteur David Sedaris will read new essays and answer questions at his Nov. 29 show at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. Courtesy of Jenny Lewis

Author and raconteur David Sedaris will return to the Paramount Theatre in Aurora on Monday, Nov. 29. Courtesy of Ingrid Christie

David Sedaris is returning to the Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

The best-selling author and raconteur, famed for books like "Calypso," "Me Talk Pretty One Day" and "Naked," is set to appear at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29.

Sedaris will read new essays, take part in a Q&A session and do a post-show book signing. Sedaris' latest book, "The Best of Me," was released in fall 2020.

At the moment, the Paramount Theatre will require all patrons to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination at the time of this performance.

Tickets are $54 and $64 and will go on sale to the general public Friday, Aug. 13. For information, visit davidsedarisontour.com and paramountaurora.com.