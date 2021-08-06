Frida Kahlo exhibition extended extra week at College of DuPage

The "Frida Kahlo: Timeless" exhibition at the College of DuPage presents a trove of photographs and a historical timeline of the Mexican painter's life. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Frida Kahlo fans now have an extra week to see a blockbuster exhibition of her works at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.

The college has extended "Frida Kahlo: Timeless" through Sunday, Sept. 12.

In two months, the Kahlo retrospective has drawn nearly 75,000 patrons from 50 states and 12 countries since opening in early June.

The exhibition features 26 pieces on loan from the Museo Dolores Olmedo in Mexico, representing the largest selection of Kahlo works seen in the Chicago area since a landmark exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art 40-plus years ago.

For exhibition tickets, visit Frida2021.org or call (630) 942-4000.

Virtual tours with curatorial commentary also are available for $18. Group virtual tours led by museum docents are offered Monday-Fridays at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. For more information, call (630) 942-3026.