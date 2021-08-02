How suburban police will celebrate National Night Out

Bartlett police will mark National Night Out with a picnic in Bartlett Park Tuesday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2017

It's one of the more laid-back events of the summer, and it's also the one with the heaviest police presence.

But officers won't be breaking up the party. The men and women in blue are the ones throwing it.

After a pandemic hiatus, National Night Out events return throughout the suburbs Tuesday night with picnics, barbecues, police dog demonstrations and free COVID-19 vaccinations.

The National Association of Town Watch launched the annual observance in the 1980s as an anti-crime campaign to encourage people to flip on their porch lights, lock their doors and mingle with their neighbors and first responders on the first Tuesday in August.

Here's a sampling of where National Night Out activities are happening:

Cook County

• Bartlett: 5 to 8:30 p.m., Picnic in the Park, Bartlett Park, Oak and North avenues.

• Buffalo Grove Park District: 5:30 p.m., Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove.

• Mount Prospect: 6 p.m., Centennial Green at village hall, 50 S. Emerson St.

• Northbrook Park District: 6 to 9 p.m., Meadowhill Aquatic Center, 1501 Maple Ave., Northbrook.

• Prospect Heights: 5 to 8 p.m., Gary Morava Recreation Center, 110 W. Camp McDonald Road.

• Rolling Meadows: 6 to 8:30 p.m., Rolling Meadows Community Center, 3705 Pheasant Drive.

• Schaumburg: 6 to 8 p.m. at The Schaumburg Barn/Teen Center, 231 S. Civic Drive; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Meineke Park, 220 E. Weathersfield Way.

• Wheeling Park District: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling.

• Barrington: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Cook and Station streets, downtown.

DuPage County

• Naperville: 5 to 8 p.m., various block parties throughout the city. Neighborhoods are encouraged to conduct a donation drive for the DuPage Senior Citizens Council, a nonprofit organization that provides a "Meals on Wheels" program, well-being checks, yard cleanups and other assistance for seniors.

• Oak Brook Park District: 5 to 8 p.m., Central Park West, 1500 Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook.

• Wheaton: 5 to 8 p.m., Northside Park, 1300 N. West St.

• Wood Dale: 6 to 8 p.m., city hall, 404 N. Wood Dale Road.

Kane County

• Algonquin: 4 to 7 p.m., Algonquin Area Public Library, 2600 Harnish Drive.

• Aurora: gatherings in various neighborhoods throughout each of the city's 10 wards. VNA Health Care will provide COVID-19 vaccinations at designated events. The city also will recognize the reopening of two community centers -- 5:30 p.m. for the Aurora Township Youth Center, 313 Gale St., and 7:30 p.m. for the Grand Blvd. Center, 1226 Grand Blvd. For a citywide map of National Night Out events, visit Aurora-il.org.

• Campton Hills: Ride with police in a "commUNITY Bike Ride" starting at Bell Graham School at 4 p.m. to National Night Out, 5 to 8 p.m., on School Street, between Route 64 and La Fox Road.

• Dundee Township: 5 to 8 p.m., Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville.

• Elburn: 5 to 8 p.m., Lions Park, 500 Filmore St.

• Elgin: 6 to 8 p.m. at: 55 N. Spring St.; 272 N. Spring St.; 85 S. Crystal St.; 357 Division St.; 1223 Fleetwood Drive; 533 St. Charles St.; and 1080 E. Chicago St.

• Huntley: 3 to 5 p.m., at Huntley Towne Square, 11789 E. Coral St. Concert in the Square features Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band.

• Kane County sheriff's office: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., judicial center campus at Route 38 and Peck Road, St. Charles. The animated film "Toy Story 4" will be shown at 8 p.m.

• Lake in the Hills: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Irv Floress Safety Education Center, 1109 Crystal Lake Road. LifeNet helicopter landing set for noon.

• North Aurora: 5 to 9 p.m., various neighborhood block parties.

Lake County

• Beach Park: 6 to 8 p.m., Founders Park, 10385 W. Beach Road.

• Deer Park: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Vehe Farm Park, 23570 Cuba Road.

• Highland Park: 6 to 8:45 p.m., city hall, 1707 St. Johns Ave. Unity Walk at 8:30 p.m.

• Island Lake: 5 to 8 p.m., village hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave.

• Mundelein: 5 to 10:30 p.m., Barefoot Bay Aquatic Center, 1461 N. Midlothian Road. Free Barefoot Bay admission, 5 to 7 p.m.; National Night Out activities, 6 to 8:30 p.m.; "Lion King" live action movie after dark.

• Round Lake Park: 6 to 8:30 p.m., Round Lake Park Police Department, 215 E. Main St.