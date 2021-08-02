'Hadestown,' 'To Kill a Mockingbird' to play as part of Broadway in Chicago season

The touring production of Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird" (whose Broadway run stars Jeff Daniels) will play the James M. Nederlander Theatre in May of 2022 as part of Broadway in Chicago's season. Courtesy of Julieta Cervantes

The Broadway tour of the Tony Award-winning "Hadestown" plays the CIBC Theatre in March. This photo is from the Broadway production. Courtesy of Broadway in Chicago

Broadway in Chicago on Monday announced season subscriptions go on sale Sept. 8 for its upcoming season, which includes "Hadestown" and "To Kill a Mockingbird."

In addition to the previously announced, pre-Broadway premiere of the musical "Paradise Square," BIC's season includes the touring production of "Hadestown" (March 2-13, 2022), the Tony Award-winning retelling of the Orpheus and Eurydice myth, and "To Kill a Mockingbird" (May 17-29, 2022), Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's classic novel.

The pandemic-delayed season begins Nov. 2 with the Broadway-bound "Paradise Square," a new musical set in 1863 in New York City's Five Points neighborhood, home to free Blacks and newly arrived Irish immigrants. That's followed by the Broadway revival of "Oklahoma" (Jan. 11-23, 2022) and "Hairspray" (Feb. 1-13, 2022).

The season concludes May 24, 2022, with the jukebox tuner "Ain't Too Proud -- The Life and Times of the Temptations."

Off-season specials include the comedy "The Play That Goes Wrong" (Dec. 7, 2021-Jan. 30, 2022); "Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live" (Dec. 11); "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical" (Dec. 21, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022); "The Prom" (April 19-24, 2022); "Jersey Boys" (May 3-8, 2022) and "Fiddler on the Roof" (May 17-22, 2022).

Subscriptions will be available by phone (312) 977-1717 or online at broadwayinchicago.com.