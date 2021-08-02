Cirque du Soleil's ''Twas the Night Before ...' to return to Chicago

Cirque du Soleil revives its 2019 holiday show "'Twas the Night Before ..." for a tour that plays the Chicago Theatre from Nov. 26 to Dec. 5 before heading to New York. Courtesy of Errisson Lawrence

Cirque du Soleil revives its 2019 holiday show "'Twas the Night Before ..." for a tour that plays the Chicago Theatre from Nov. 26 to Dec. 5 before heading to New York. Courtesy of Errisson Lawrence

Cirque du Soleil is returning to the Windy City with a revival of "'Twas the Night Before ..." It plays a 17-performance run at the Chicago Theatre from Nov. 26 to Dec. 5.

The touring holiday show debuted in Chicago in 2019 and took its inspiration from Clement Clarke Moore's poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas." It focuses on Isabella, a young girl jaded by holiday hoopla who travels to an alternate world where she meets Moore's characters in an effort to rekindle her Christmas spirit.

Like its previous incarnation, "'Twas the Night Before ..." finishes out its holiday run in December by traveling to New York's Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Ticket sales for both runs begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4. Tickets in Chicago range from $30 to $115. Call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or visit thechicagotheatre.com.