3-day 'Micro Fair' opens in Grayslake
A retooled Lake County Fair returned for its annual run Friday at the fairgrounds at Peterson and Midlothian roads in Grayslake.
"Back to Our Roots -- Micro Fair" is the theme of the three-day festival that runs through Sunday. The revised event celebrates components of the traditional annual fair as well as the Lake County Fair Association's 92-year history.
Hours are noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free on the grass and $10 closer to the gate. Admission is $10 for those 13 and older, $5 for ages 6 to 12. There is no admission charge for those 5 and younger. Tickets should be purchased online at lcfair.com/.
Weekend activities include live music, a beer garden, food vendors, carnival rides and games, and a tractor display. Demolition derbies will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
A virtual livestock auction will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday.