3-day 'Micro Fair' opens in Grayslake

People walk along the midway during opening day of the Lake County Fair on Friday in Grayslake. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Brady Lohmeyer, 6, left, and brother Peyton, 8, of Barrington enjoy the Baja Buggy ride during the opening day of the Lake County Fair Friday in Grayslake. Also pictured in back is 6-year-old Jack Kainz, also of Barrington. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A retooled Lake County Fair returned for its annual run Friday at the fairgrounds at Peterson and Midlothian roads in Grayslake.

"Back to Our Roots -- Micro Fair" is the theme of the three-day festival that runs through Sunday. The revised event celebrates components of the traditional annual fair as well as the Lake County Fair Association's 92-year history.

Hours are noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free on the grass and $10 closer to the gate. Admission is $10 for those 13 and older, $5 for ages 6 to 12. There is no admission charge for those 5 and younger. Tickets should be purchased online at lcfair.com/.

Weekend activities include live music, a beer garden, food vendors, carnival rides and games, and a tractor display. Demolition derbies will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

A virtual livestock auction will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday.