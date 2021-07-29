Lollapalooza fans optimistic as 2021 festival kicks off amid COVID-19 precautions

Aly Michalka, left, and AJ Michalka of Aly & AJ perform Thursday at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Festivalgoers show proof of COVID-19 vaccination as they pass through a health screening station at the main entrance on Michigan Avenue on day one of Lollapalooza in Grant Park Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

Fans attend the first day of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday in Grant Park in Chicago. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Thousands of fans streamed into Grant Park Thursday, marking the return of Lollapalooza after COVID-19 halted last year's iteration of the 30-year-old music festival.

With COVID cases on the rise nationally and growing concerns about the delta variant, Lollapalooza organizers this month introduced added precautions for entry to the festival grounds.

Clutching physical copies of their vaccination cards, 20-year-old J.D. Lopez and his friends waited at the front of the line on Harrison Street, ready to make a run for the T-Mobile stage where Miley Cyrus would be performing the Day 1 closing set at 8:45 p.m.

"We're glad the festival is doing everything they can to be safe by checking vaccination cards and tests, Lopez said.

•This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.