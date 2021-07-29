Hanover Park car show raising money for summer youth programs

Hanover Park's upcoming Car and Motorcycle Show will benefit the Hanover Park Community Resource Coalition, raising funds for youth summer camp programs.

Deputy Village Manager David Webb said officials expect to raise $2,000 to $3,000.

This free event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in the village north Metra parking lot.

Along with the cars and motorcycles, the event will showcase local businesses, food, music and feature a 50/50 raffle.

"This event is not just for car enthusiasts," Webb said, "it is a great event for the whole family."

Village Clerk Kristy Merrill, who largely planned the show, said there will be 30 vendors at the event. This is the largest number of vendors since the car show started 12 years ago.

"My big thing is (promoting) community and helping businesses to recover after COVID," Merrill said.

The cover band The Stingers will perform, and the Blue Angels Tribute Bike will be there.

While many cars are already registered, others are able to sign up the day of the event for a $20 fee. The first 200 entrants will receive free T-shirts.

Trophies will be awarded for best of show, best paint and best engine.

The Hanover Park Police Department is closing Hanover Park train station parking lots off Lake Street starting Friday and will reopen them after the event. Vehicles not moved will be towed or relocated.

Commuters are encouraged to use the lots off Ontarioville Road as well as daily fee or permit parking.