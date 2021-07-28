Former Hoffman Estates trustee Bill Palmer dies

Former Hoffman Estates village trustee Bill Palmer, with his late wife, Kathleen, passed away July 19. Palmer served on the village board in the 1980s, during a period of significant growth for Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of the Palmer family

Former Hoffman Estates trustee Bill Palmer, who served during a significant period of village growth in the 1980s, has died.

Palmer, who was 88 when he passed July 19, served two terms from 1979 to 1987. He then continued his service to the village as a member of the plan commission a few years later, said Mayor Bill McLeod.

"He was a great speaker and had a wonderful voice," McLeod said. "He was a great guy."

Palmer's eight years on the village board were defined by the construction of numerous subdivisions, Hoffman Estates connecting to Lake Michigan water, and the heyday of Poplar Creek Music Theater, McLeod said.

Former Hoffman Estates village trustee Bill Palmer died July 19. He was 88. - Courtesy of the Palmer family

Though Palmer lost his bid for a third term in 1987, he later accepted an appointment to the plan commission that makes recommendations on building and other land-use proposals to the village board.

"He loved serving the people of Hoffman Estates," McLeod said. "He served during a period of great growth, when a lot of new businesses opened in the village."

Outside of his public service, Palmer was self-employed and remained a village resident for most of his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen.

Visitation is set for noon Saturday, Aug. 14, with services to follow at 1 p.m., both at Ahlgrim & Sons funeral home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Additional information can be found at www.ahlgrimfuneral.com.